The wheel has turned full circle and Fernando Alonso appears to be F1's number one cult hero in 2023.

The 41-year-old might be the oldest man on the current grid, but don't let anybody tell you that he has fallen behind the times.

Alonso has driven at the peak of his powers to claim a podium in every race so far this season, and he's been in terrific form off the track too...

From being the sport's TikTok king (who said it was only for kids...) and those rumours about dating Taylor Swift, Alonso is about as hot as it gets right now.

The two-time world champion has had an incredible impact on his new team-mates at Aston Martin as well, a point emphasised by Technical Director Dan Fallows when speaking to the Beyond The Grid podcast.

The Alonso effect on Aston Martin

Fallows explained: “He’s just got a huge following. I think not only is he incredibly talented and he’s been around a long time, but he’s now developed a kind of… almost a sort of underdog status.” ‌ “When he came here the buzz around the place was incredible. I think the fact that he doesn’t take himself too seriously plays very well with a lot of people in the business. I think it does with the fans as well.” ‌ While Alonso has a wry sense of humour and a world champion aura, it was another Fernando trait which amazed Fallows the most.

“Just the level of passion that he still has, having been around the sport for a long time. You know, he said himself, he’s been in the sport longer than he’s not been in the sport.

“To have the level of dedication and passion and interest and wanting to be involved in every aspect that he can as a driver and wanting to drive us a team, that level of energy is just extraordinary in somebody.”

