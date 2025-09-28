Teenage racing star Will Macintyre has revealed a touching gesture from four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

GB3 Championship racer Macintyre announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer, and that he would be stepping away from racing for the foreseeable future.

The 18-year-old has started treatment immediately, and the 2023 British F4 vice-champion is determined to make a return to racing once more.

Now, Macintyre has revealed that he has received well wishes from some huge names within the world of motorsport, including F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli and four-time F1 champion Verstappen.

"Even people I've never met before: Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli and Susie Wolff, all wishing me well," Macintyre told BBC News.

"It's been unbelievable. Thanks everyone so, so much. I've got as much sorted to make this as homey and as fun as possible," he said, revealing that his friends had brought him sweets, snacks and a VR headset to be able to play golf from his hospital bed.

"I mean we just got to make the time go by quicker and whenever I'm talking to anyone time flies by."

Macintyre looking to make racing return

At just 18 years of age, the diagnosis is a heartbreaking one for Macintyre, but he is staying positive and has said that he's not sure whether it'll be a matter of months or years, but that he will be racing again.

The Englishman begun his karting career at the age of eight, and racing has always been part of his young life.

After suffering from migraines, Macintyre revealed that he went to visit doctors earlier this month, where the diagnosis was confirmed within hours.

Macintyre's first post revealing his diagnosis has received almost 90,000 likes on Instagram, and Sky Sports F1 legend David Croft commented on the post saying: "Sending big love and positivity from Laura and I mate. Stay strong Champ."

Lewis Hamilton's brother and BTCC racer Nicolas Hamilton also sent well wishes, commenting: "You got this bro!"

