Teenage British racing star diagnosed with cancer

British racing driver and GB3 star Will Macintyre has revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in a social media post.

The 18-year-old competes in the GB3 championship - a domestic feeder series which has ushered in racing drivers such as George Russell and Jamie Chadwick - but following his diagnosis, he has confirmed he will step down from racing for the foreseeable future.

"This is a very different post to usual, but I’ll just spit it out. Over the past few months, I haven’t quite felt myself and now it’s starting to make a bit more sense as to why," Macintyre wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer. Sadly, it’s as serious as it sounds! The amazing team at Milton Keynes Hospital have already been incredible in helping put a plan together for how I’m going to fight this.

"Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be racing for the foreseeable future. But rest assured the second I’m able to, I’ll be back behind the wheel where I belong.

"A massive thank you goes to my family and friends for their support and to everyone who continues to back me through this unexpected detour."

Will Macintyre shares cancer diagnosis

The Brit's motorsport career began with karts in 2017, and he became the only Briton to have won the Italian Championship title in the 60 Mini category in 2019.

In 2023, Macintyre finished runner-up in the British F4 championship, where he secured two victories and 14 podiums across the course of the season.

Macintyre was then promoted to the GB3 championship in 2024, where he picked up three race victories and six podium finishes with Hitech, before moving to Elite Motorsport in 2025.

Throughout the year, the youngster has claimed a win at Silverstone and three podiums.

Elite Motorsport released a statement following Macintyre's diagnosis, which read: "This is not the kind of news we ever imagined sharing but it’s important that we stand alongside Will Macintyre as he shared his journey.

“Anyone who knows Will knows the strength and determination he carries both on and off the track. With the incredible support of the team at MK Hospital, a treatment plan is already in place, and the fight is underway.”

“As a team, our priority is to support Will and his family through every step of this challenge. Will is, and always will be, a huge part of Elite Motorsport. Together, we’ll face this detour head-on.”

Alongside Elite Motorsport, other figures within the motorsport community extended their messages of support on social media.

The official account for Silverstone, wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Will."

Sky Sports F1 commentator, David Croft also added: "Sending big love and positivity from Laura and I mate. Stay strong Champ."

British F4 racer and younger brother of F1 star Ollie Bearman, Thomas Bearman, also sent a message of support, which read: "Wishing you the best."

