Ferrari driver considering alternatives to 'TOP priority' F1 career

Wednesday 26 April 2023 16:33

Ferrari-contracted driver Robert Shwartzman has reiterated that Formula 1 remains his goal for the 2024 season as he hopes to make the step into a full-time drive.

Shwartzman, who is racing under the Israeli flag after the blanket ban on Russian athletes, is currently Ferrari's test and reserve driver and made multiple FP1 outings for the team in 2022.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar junior career, following up a Formula 3 title with some impressive F2 campaigns, ultimately falling short in his battle with Oscar Piastri in 2021.

Shwartzman also participated in the recent Formula E rookie test as he keeps his options open for a future race seat in one of the premier open-wheel racing series.

There is some hope for Shwartzman, who still holds a super license and could be an option for Haas thanks to his Ferrari connection in the event that Kevin Magnussen's contract is not renewed.

F1 dreams still alive

Speaking with Russian news outlet sports.ru, Shwartzman explained: "My top priority is a place in F1.

"For now I am focused on my work as [Ferrari] reserve driver as much as possible."

Robert Shwartzman has tested for both Ferrari and Haas

Shwartzman also outlined his endurance racing responsibilities as he considers options outside of open-wheel racing.

"At the same time, I am preparing for endurance racing, because another dream of mine is hypercar.

"But if they call from Formula 1 and say that they have a place, I will be ready."

