New pictures emerge as Max Verstappen takes part in Ferrari test

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been testing at the Nurburgring ready for his GT3 debut later this weekend.

Having raced a Porsche Cayman in the GT4 event earlier this month in order to gain his A Permit around the track, Verstappen is now racing the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Emil Frey Racing this weekend, his first official race in a GT3 car.

It has been the Dutchman's goal for a while to gain the licence necessary to be able to compete in a GT3 race, and he also had to take part in a tough written exam ahead of that GT4 run earlier in September.

He has now been confirmed to be racing in the iconic 24-hour race at the Nordschleife Nurburgring next year by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, and this weekend's race is part of preparations for that.

Now, ahead of the 57. ADAC Barbarossapreis on Saturday, Verstappen has been pictured testing at the Nurburgring with Emil Frey Racing, as shared by GPFans journalist Vincent Bruins on X.

Max Verstappen testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3

Verstappen's GT3 debut

Verstappen is expected to make his official GT3 debut this weekend, but he has already been involved in a lot of testing in the Ferrari 296 GT3.

Back in May, the 27-year-old tested in a GT3 car at the Nordschleife track, where he participated in the test and setup sessions for the NLS, and completed several laps in his 600-hp Ferrari 296 GT3.

However, the Dutchman competed under the pseudonym of Franz Hermann, attempting to keep his participation at the track under wraps. The reigning F1 champion even had personal security present, and external photographers were banned from the private test.

The Nurburgring 24 hour race takes place between May 14-May 17 next year, meaning it will fall perfectly between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix.

Verstappen's passion for racing has been well documented, and the Dutchman owns a racing team - Verstappen.com Racing - and owns Team Redline, a sim racing outfit.

