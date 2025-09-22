Lewis Hamilton romance rumours addressed as star confirms relationship status

Romance rumours between F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and singer Raye have been addressed after the Grammy-nominated artist confirmed her relationship status.

Singer-songwriter Raye (real name Rachel Keen) is best known for her debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’, which contains popular singles ‘Escapism’ and ‘Worth It’. Recently, the Brit collaborated with legendary producer Mark Ronson on ‘Suzanne’, and even featured on the F1 Movie soundtrack with the song ‘Grandma Calls the Boy Bad News’.

In March 2024, Raye also became the first artist ever to win six Brit Awards in one night, and since then, her powerful yet soft jazz vocals have seen her music enjoy a stratospheric rise that bleeds into multiple genres.

To F1 audiences, Raye has also been a frequent guest in the Ferrari garage in 2025, supporting Hamilton throughout his first season at the Scuderia.

Raye was interviewed on the grid by F1 legend Martin Brundle at the Australian Grand Prix, where she said: "Team Lewis. We couldn’t have missed this moment. It’s electric, first black man in red. We’re very proud to see it, and he’s good in the rain, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed."

The 27-year-old also performed at Silverstone this year, where the seven-time world champion was spotted supporting the award-winning artist in the crowd.

Hamilton and Raye have publicly hung out with one another at all manner of events over the years, with Raye posting a picture of the pair in a friendly embrace in April 2023, while they also were spotted at the 2024 Met Gala together.

The friendship between the pair has ignited romance rumours from some fans on social media, but in a recent interview with British Vogue, Raye set the record straight on their relationship.

Raye addresses Lewis Hamilton romance rumours

Raye offered an incredibly honest insight into her life and previous romances, confirming her relationship status as single.

“I’ve been single for so long,” she revealed.

“My last devastating break-up was four, five years ago. I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry him.’ We was together for two years and it ended up not working out. I have never experienced a more crippling emotion. It took me three, four years to get over him. Like, I can’t allow myself to fall in love again until it’s safe.”

When asked about the Hamilton dating rumours, Raye was quick to dispel any speculation, instead confirming that they were just good friends.

“Oh! No –. Me –. We are –. He is a very important person in my life,” she confirmed.

“Like, a really great friend of mine. We’ve known each other for a couple of years. Shows up for me, I show up for him. Care about him a lot. There’s not really much more to say than that.”

