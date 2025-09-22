The FIA have confirmed that a F1 champion was the only driver to be hit with a deleted lap verdict at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sunday’s action in Baku had dramatic consequences in the F1 title fight, with Oscar Piastri crashing out on the opening lap and Lando Norris unable to achieve a result better than P7.

Prior to Piastri’s race-ending crash, the Aussie was noted for jumping the start and was awarded a five-second time penalty - although he will not serve this penalty after his DNF.

F1 champion Fernando Alonso was also noted for jumping the start, and served his five-second penalty during the race.

However, the Aston Martin star was noted for a second infringement according to the FIA, with Alonso having one lap time deleted at Turn 16 for failing to use the track.

This was the only offence from the Spaniard, and any other driver in Baku, which means he escapes any further action. A driver is shown a black and white flag if they already have three track limit violations with a fourth resulting in a time penalty.

Aston Martin endure disappointing Azerbaijan GP

Alonso finished Sunday’s race in Baku outside of the points and down in P15, with his team-mate Lance Stroll unable to extract any further pace out of the car.

Stroll finished the race 17th, in a weekend to forget as their main championship rivals, Williams, left Baku with a major advantage in the constructors’ championship.

Aston Martin are now 39 points behind Williams in the standings, after Carlos Sainz secured a podium and finished the Azerbaijan GP in third.

Ahead of the race weekend, Alonso hinted that 2026 could also be his last year in F1, and said to Spanish publication, AS: “It depends on how I feel next year, how I feel physically and mentally.

“But I don't know. I don't have a clear idea right now. If the car performs well, there's a good chance it will be my last year.”

