Toto Wolff call predicted to become big McLaren issue

A huge McLaren F1 issue could emerge after Toto Wolff called out their team orders debacle at the Italian Grand Prix.

After running in second throughout the race at Monza, a slow pit stop for Lando Norris allowed Oscar Piastri to undercut his team-mate and claim the position.

However, McLaren forced the Aussie to give second place back to Norris, and the gap in the championship subsequently narrowed to 31 points.

Speaking to the media after the Italian GP, Wolff admitted these team orders could set a difficult precedent, and said: “There's no right and there's no wrong.

"You set a precedent that is very difficult to undo. What if the team does another mistake? Do you switch them around?

"But then equally, because of a team mistake, making a driver that is trying to catch up lose the points is not fair either.

"I think we are going to get our response of whether there was right today towards the end of the season, when it heats up."

Herbert believes McLaren title fight could become difficult

Former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert also agreed with Wolff’s comments, and added it could be a huge issue for McLaren in the future.

“You’re going to have good days together and bad days together on the driver's side on the team side as Lando had in Holland,” Herbert explained to Adventure Gamers.

“Is he ever going to get those points back? No. Was it nice what they did in Monza? Yes. But did it achieve anything? No.

“I do understand what they do and how I do it. I don’t necessarily agree with it.

“I think there are many people that don't agree with it. I saw that Toto Wolff said it was setting a very difficult precedent. I agree. A precedent that could become a big issue.”

“If you're the racer, they would always say, that's just the way racing goes. You have to accept sometimes that those things go for you and go against you.

“That's top level sport, isn't it? There's an element of risk; there's an element of chance. You can't manipulate corporately all the time.

“It's very difficult to put yourselves in, because I don't think it's fair that you get involved with it. It was an easier decision by McLaren because of the points difference. It wasn't as close as it was.

“I hope it doesn't get to a point where it does make the difference to the outcome of the driver’s championship. The team wins anyway. The driver is the one that potentially can lose out.”

“That's the difference to me. It's the gladiatorial side that we want to keep, and don't want to lose.”

