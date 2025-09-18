Cadillac have started to ramp up their recruitment ahead of their entry into F1 in 2026, and you could be a part of their journey.

The American outfit will join the grid as the sport's 11th team next year, with team principal Graeme Lowdon leading the new era for the iconic car brand.

Cadillac recently announced their driver lineup for their first season in the sport, with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez set to line up alongside 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas.

Meanwhile, American IndyCar racer Colton Herta is joining the team as a test driver, as they seek to build an outfit capable of challenging the sport's current 10 teams.

Now, Cadillac have put out a recruitment drive on LinkedIn, calling on talented people to join their operation at their new office in Indiana.

A registry of interest form has been put up on the team's website, with calls to action for technicians, laminators, machinists, pattern makers, as well as people with experience in IT, quality control, project management, sponsorship, marketing and communications & HR.

How prepared are Cadillac for F1?

For the first two seasons of their venture into F1, Cadillac will be using Ferrari engines, after signing a partnership with the iconic F1 outfit.

After that, General Motors will enter the sport as Cadillac's power unit supplier from 2028, seeing a partnership between two of the largest American car manufacturers.

Cadillac started work on their 2026 car last year, before their entry was confirmed and when they realised they would not be granted entry for 2025.

The team have four bases overall: Silverstone (where the race team and chassis designers will operate), Fishers, Indiana (the team’s headquarters and responsible for their car manufacturing), Warren, Michigan (the location of the General Motors Technical Centre) and Charlotte, North Carolina (where General Motors will develop of their power unit).

Despite the extensive preparation for 2026, Cadillac have set their expectations low and prepare to be last next year, with team principal Lowdon sharing their expectations.

"In talking with our shareholders, we have discussions about what expectations should be," Lowdon said at Goodwood.

"The easiest way I can describe it to them is to imagine if you own a Formula 1 team for ten years, and then another team rocks up and beats you. You would be apoplectic; you would be so annoyed.

"So, you have to assume any new team coming in is going to be last, otherwise something's gone wrong somewhere else. And to a large extent, that's the only way you can set the frame."

