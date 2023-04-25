Steiner explains KEY benefits of Haas' Ferrari partnership

Harry Smith

Guenther Steiner has explained some of the key benefits of Haas' partnership with Ferrari, noting the key components with which Ferrari are most helpful.

Formula 1's only American team have enjoyed a close-knit relationship with Ferrari since joining the grid back in 2016.

The Scuderia are the engine provider for Haas, while the team also purchases parts from the Italian team.

Haas have even moved some of their operations to Ferrari's complex at their home base in Maranello, although the two teams still work independently from each other.

High hopes at Haas

Speaking with RacingNews365.com about the Ferrari partnership, Steiner said: "We use the same suspension, same gearbox, same engine, same hydraulics, same electronics so you know where you could be if you do a good job – which is where Ferrari is.

"What we need to do is the aero because then we can move on up, but the downside is if Ferrari does a really bad job, we are in it with them as well."

Steiner also explained the technical benefits of the Haas-Ferrari partnership.

Both Haas drivers have scored points in the first three rounds of the 2023 season

"But it isn't like this, but we can rapidly make progress," Steiner continued.

"Everything comes with a downside, and that is maybe it, but the rest is a pretty good upside because we have a lot of faith.

"We don't have to do parts that we are not equipped to do, like the suspension or gearbox."

