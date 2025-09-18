Red Bull have made a decisive move in regards to their driver selection and Max Verstappen's team-mate for the 2026 season according to reports.

In recent times, the team has seen a revolving door of drivers. In under a year, Verstappen has had three different teammates—and now a fourth seems to be on the horizon.

Currently, Yuki Tsunoda holds the second seat for the Austrian outfit, but his future at the team is looking uncertain. After 16 races, Tsunoda sits with just 12 points and 19th in the championship, while Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar is comfortably in 9th with 38 points.

Hadjar to team up with Verstappen in 2026

A report from AMuS indicates that Hadjar will join Verstappen at Red Bull next season.

“The Frenchman has consistently performed with Racing Bulls and even clinched his first podium at Zandvoort recently,” the outlet noted. “It’s no longer a secret that the 20-year-old driver will head to Red Bull as Verstappen’s new teammate next year.”

Red Bull eyes Lindblad, Lawson, or Tsunoda for replacement

The shake-up doesn’t stop there. There are now suggestions that 18-year-old Formula 2 racer Arvid Lindblad is set to make his F1 debut with Racing Bulls next season.

This move means one of the current four Red Bull drivers will be ousted.

According to the German outlet, the competition for the spot appears to be between Tsunoda and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson—both of whom have endured a challenging season.

