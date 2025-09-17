Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning an elusive eighth F1 title at Ferrari have just taken an almighty blow, according to Italian media.

Hamilton has been stranded on seven world titles since 2020 and no matter what he has tried, claiming another one to take him clear of Michael Schumacher has just not materialised for the Brit.

The 40-year-old rolled the dice with a move to Ferrari, something that has not worked out this year. But with the sport on the cusp of a wave of regulation changes, it could still be all to play for in 2026.

However, Italian outlet Formula1.it are now reporting that things are not looking great for the team's engine as the Scuderia scramble to try and find an urgent resolution in a 'race against time'.

The news comes in the wake of the team losing one of the names responsible for helping to the create of the team's 2022 engine - Wolf Zimmermann.

Zimmermann has been a vital figure in Ferrari's engine department since leaving Mercedes in 2014.

Ex-Ferrari boss has Mattia Binotto has now snapped up Zimmermann to join him as the Swiss team transitions to Audi F1 for 2026 and beyond.

Despite all this, the outlet reports that those at Maranello are insistent that all is calm and that Enrico Gualtieri – the technical director of Ferrari's power unit – is working flat out to make sure they have a competitive engine next year.

One last dance for Hamilton?

If there was ever a time to take a gamble in F1, it is next year. Hamilton knows that 2026 might be his best and final shot of standing alone as the only eight-time F1 champion.

He put all his faith in Ferrari to get their engine right when he left Mercedes, being fully aware that 2025 was most likely a trial run for the main event next year.

There might however be a cruel irony that his former team Mercedes could yet be the team to beat in 2026 if paddock chatter is to be believed.

It would of course be foolish to write off Hamilton, a man who has defied the odds time and time again.

The only issue now is that time is the one thing he is running out of. He needs Ferrari to get it right – 2027 might just be too late.

