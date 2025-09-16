Sky Sports F1 pundit 'out of action' as health update issued after surgery
Sky Sports F1 pundit 'out of action' as health update issued after surgery
Sky Sports F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham has revealed that she is 'out of action' after undergoing surgery ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The presenter attended the Italian GP last time out as part of the broadcasting lineup, joining Jamie Chadwick, Martin Brundle, Simon Lazenby, Karun Chandhok, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Nico Rosberg for the weekend at Monza.
And as F1 to a weekend off from the hectic 24-race calendar, Pinkham took to social media to reveal that she had undergone surgery and had remained in hospital.
A post shared via her Instagram story read: "Out of action for a bit following neck surgery...will keep you posted," alongside a picture of her hand complete with a cannula, resting on the hospital bed.
Pinkham remained in good spirits despite the surgery, with her next story poking fun at the illuminous pink lighting of the hospital apparatus, adding: "In the meantime… I'm gonna…phooooone hoooooome," alongside an animated cartoon of E.T.
Will Natalie Pinkham be on air with Sky F1 at Baku?
The popular presenter keeps busy even alongside her race weekend duties, also revealing on social media this week that she had filmed a golfing segment with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and F1 star Lando Norris.
Pinkham teased footage from the BMW PGA Championship with a picture of the trio, revealing that it will be shown as part of Sky's Baku F1 coverage this weekend.
It is not yet known for certain whether the Sky Sports presenter will be back on her feet in time for the Azerbaijan GP but in she did provide a later health update via Instagram to kick off race week.
"Home now," wrote Pinkham, revealing that she had been discharged from hospital and welcomed back with a colourful bouquet of flowers.
