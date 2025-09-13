FIA announce Citroen return

The FIA have confirmed the return of Citroen to motorsport in an official statement.

The French car manufacturer have had previous success in a plethora of motorsport series, most famously in the World Rally Championship (WRC), where their iconic Sebastien Loeb/Daniel Elena partnership produced nine drivers' titles.

Citroen also won eight WRC manufacturers' titles, as well as three World Touring Cars Championship teams' world championship victories. Citroen have won titles in every form of motorsport that they have entered across their history.

Now, the brand are returning to motorsport, but this time in the FIA's all-electric racing series, Formula E.

Following the departure of McLaren from the series, Formula E have been trying to boost the number of competitors that it has on its grid, and it has now been announced that Citroen will join from season 12 (2025-26) of the sport onwards.

In an official statement, the French car manufacturer said: "Citroen is returning to motorsport, an arena that shaped its history and legend - motorsport in its most visionary form: an 100 per cent electric, responsible and committed competition with popular races in the heart of cities, a young, committed, connected audience and a technological, international showcase for the future of mobility."

Formula E changes

The Neom McLaren Formula E team will not be on the grid in the 2025-26 season, as McLaren Racing try to focus on a World Endurance Championship entry for 2027.

On top of this, Maserati have also left Formula E after three seasons in the sport, being replaced by Stellantis.

Formula E kicks off its 12th season in Sao Paulo in December, with it being an 18-race calendar.

British racer Oliver Rowland, driving for the Nissan Formula E Team, won his first World Drivers' Championship in 2024-25, and will be looking to defend his crown in season 12 of the all-electric series.

