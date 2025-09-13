Max Verstappen's future after the 2025 Formula 1 season has been one of the stories of the campaign. So big it's overshadowed a close championship battle.

There is good reason for this. No matter which of Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris comes out on top at McLaren to land what would still be a deserved maiden world championship, everyone kind of realises that Verstappen is still F1's top dog.

Verstappen has won the last four world championships, the first of those done by toppling the previously all-conquering Lewis Hamilton and the subsequent three in dominating fashion.

What's happened this year? Well, the Red Bull has simply been no match for the mighty McLarens, and evidence of that is seeing the utterly torturous struggles of Verstappen's team-mates this term in Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda who between them have been doing cartwheels at the thought of even breaching the top 10 in the RB21.

Verstappen's stock remains high - perhaps even enhanced having somehow dragged his sorry Red Bull to three grand prix wins this term including last time out at the Italian Grand Prix.

So when F1's best driver is being let down by his tools, it's only natural that the vultures from Red Bull's rival start to circle. So where will he drive in 2027? You can have your say with our GPFans poll at the bottom of this page.

Will Mercedes sign Max Verstappen?

First among those has been Mercedes and specifically Toto Wolff, who has shown little attempt to hide his adulation for the Dutchman. A pursuit to secure him for 2026 has failed due to watertight Red Bull contract clauses, but that won't stop him trying for perhaps 2027 an beyond - even if that means ditching the ever-improving George Russell or the slightly underwhelming but high potential Kimi Antonelli.

But by 2027 there could be a new name in the hat that may even have a greater pull for Verstappen. Ferrari.

Honestly, assessing performances ahead of 2026 is purely guessing right now. But it's at least fair from a starting point that Red Bull may need a transition period to hit the sweet spot with new partners Ford.

Mercedes have been rumoured to be the front runners technically for the new rules and regs in 2026, but Ferrari can also not be ruled out here.

Max Verstappen could be a contender to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2027

Will Ferrari replace Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen?

Now by the end of 2026, Ferrari will have a much greater understanding of their relationship with Lewis Hamilton. If it carries on like now, it's not beyond the realms that the Maranello outfit look for a new star - and only the best is good enough for them. Charles Leclerc may even have moved on by this point for one reason or another but that is unlikely to affect any Verstappen interest.

So Ferrari's motives for the swoop is at least justified, but what about Verstappen's?

A chance to move to a strong Mercedes where he can enjoy a strong racing package and excellent relationship with Wolff is a tough prospect to beat.

Why would Verstappen join Ferrari?

But there is plenty of meat on the bone if Ferrari come calling. Right now he could become Ferrari's first world champion in two decades - cementing himself as not just an F1 legend but a Ferrari one too, and there's not much better honours than that in F1.

It would land a significant reputation boost if he did so. Going to Ferrari to achieve what Hamilton can get nowhere to, what Sebastian Vettel let dribble through his fingers and even Fernando Alonso fell agonisingly short of would be massive.

Drivers of Verstappen's calibre are unofficially required to undertake the Ferrari challenge at some point, and the window is not always optimal to make the jump.

Hamilton appears to have infamously left it too late, Alonso was in the right place at the wrong time, while Vettel simply had too much competition from Hamilton and Mercedes.

So if Verstappen wants an ideal shot of Ferrari success, 2027 may be his window of opportunity. If he turns it down - he may never get a better chance of climbing atop of F1's greatest mountain. Rule out Verstappen at Ferrari in a couple of years at your peril.

