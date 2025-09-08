Max Verstappen enjoyed a stellar weekend in Italy. After surprising everyone with a pole position on Saturday, he carried that momentum to claim victory in the grand prix on Sunday.

Even Oscar Piastri couldn’t help but be curious—he even offered money to uncover the Dutchman's secret.

Although McLaren had dominated much of this season, Monza proved to be a clear Red Bull affair.

Verstappen set the pace early in the practice sessions and continued strong into qualifying. Experts expected a challenging race with two McLarens right on his tail, but once the lights went out, Verstappen controlled the race with ease.

It was a performance that left little doubt about his form, prompting Piastri to wonder just how he did it as early as Saturday evening.

Piastri Offers $15 to Uncover Verstappen’s Secret

Immediately after qualifying, Piastri recognised that something was different about Verstappen’s approach in Italy.

At the Saturday press conference, when asked about his unexpectedly strong performance, Verstappen mentioned a tweak to his car. "I’m not going to reveal exactly what I did, but it definitely gives the car a better balance," he explained with a smile.

Not one to be outdone, Piastri humorously placed a modest bet. "How about $15?" he offered, half in jest and half in earnest, in exchange for any hints about Verstappen’s secret. Verstappen responded with a hearty laugh, saying, "Let me think about that."

