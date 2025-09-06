Norris issues X-rated Verstappen verdict

Lando Norris has assessed Max Verstappen’s driving style with a X-rated verdict on the F1 champion.

Since entering the F1 title fight in 2024, Norris’ mentality has been compared to champions in the sport, from his contemporaries Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to all-time greats such as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Norris has been criticised for his mental attitude at times, with his self-deprecation and negativity labelled as a weakness that gives his rivals a psychological advantage.

While Norris has also been defended for being so open, the Brit has reigned in the level of emotion he portrays in interviews of late, but is still determined to do things his own way.

Speaking to David Coulthard on Dutch broadcaster Viaplay before the Dutch GP, Norris was questioned about his openness, where he said: “Everyone is different, and it's not like my way is definitely right.

“I admire characteristics and mentalities of other drivers such as Max, where it really is that kind of ‘f*** you’ attitude. Sometimes I'm like, ‘I wish I was more like that, I really do’.

"But it's just the difference of people, and Max probably contrasts with me the most in some ways."

Does Norris have a championship winning mentality?

Norris received the most brutal of tests at Zandvoort last weekend, where he was running in second and an engine failure forced him to retire.

The result was a major blow to Norris’ championship chances, especially as team-mate Oscar Piastri won the Dutch GP and extended his lead in the standings by 34 points.

While Norris admitted the failure from ‘frustrating’, he also understood the incident was out of his control and is likely to come back just as strong at Monza.

“Some days I know what I have, it can be weaker and it can be taken advantage of – but only if I really give in to you or media or anyone questioning a lot and saying it is a weakness because Lewis wasn't like that, Max, a four-time world champion, is not like that; these guys weren't like that, Senna, Prost, whoever you want to say,” Norris continued.

“But I guess what I'll be most proud of is if I can do it, and just do it my way. I can set – not a new standard, but a new way of, ‘you don't need to be a d***head, you don't need to have that kind of attitude’. I want to do it my way.”

