Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
Toto Wolff admitted to making a ‘mistake’ when he initiated Kimi Antonelli’s entry into the Mercedes F1 team.
Antonelli made his F1 debut during FP1 at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, with his first appearance shrouded in significant hype, labelled as the ‘next Max Verstappen’ and the racing wonderkid.
However, the session barely started before the Italian lost the car at Parabolica and crashed, but nonetheless has received support from the Mercedes team and Wolff.
Speaking during Friday’s team principal press conference at the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff admitted that presenting Antonelli at Monza was a ‘mistake’.
“I think we have put Kimi under maximum pressure, to be honest,” Wolff said.
“Looking at it now, I felt it was a great idea to have him in FP1 in Monza and present him there. That was maybe a mistake – not because he wasn’t capable of driving the car, because if he would have finished that lap without crashing, it would have been sensational and it would have built the confidence.
“That’s why. He’s in a Mercedes, he’s very visible, his results are very visible, his team-mate is great and is maximising the car. Therefore, he feels himself under the magnifying glass.”
Wolff confirms Antonelli's future
Antonelli does not have a deal with Mercedes for the 2026 season, and his form of late has led some to question his early promotion.
Since his lap one crash into Max Verstappen at the Austrian GP, Antonelli has been plagued by early qualifying exits and mistakes that have prevented him from scoring points.
Antonelli’s lack of experience has emerged as a concern, but Wolff retains faith in his driver and has assured the media that the youngster is a ‘long-term investment’ for the team.
“The team – we just continue to believe in him. He needs time," Wolff continued.
"We’ve embarked on this route, so you can say, ‘Was it right to put him under so much pressure by putting him in the team?’
“We’ve taken that trajectory; we’ve taken that route. We are fully on the mission, and single race weekends or a session like we had before is not going to change our opinion. Yeah, short term, we’re going to say, “that’s not good,” but Kimi is a long-term investment.”
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren endure Zandvoort suckerpunch as star driver hit with Italian GP penalty
READ MORE: Antonelli replacement emerges at Mercedes
READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda
Related
Latest News
F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Monza
- 1 hour ago
FIA issue late penalty verdict for Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after Dutch GP rule breach
- 2 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos
- 3 hours ago
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton hit with post-race penalty in double Dutch GP disaster
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff admits Kimi Antonelli 'mistake' at Mercedes
- Today 10:55
F1 star opens door for huge Red Bull switch
- Today 09:42
Most read
Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
- 29 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
- 29 august
F1 boss admits Lewis Hamilton contract 'problem'
- 20 august
F1 Penalty Points 2025: THREE stars edge closer to race ban after Dutch GP chaos
- Today 12:18
Italian media claim Ferrari left with 'no choice' over Lewis Hamilton future
- 24 august