Mercedes in SHOCK personnel switch after just three races

Harry Smith

Friday 21 April 2023 14:44

Mercedes have confirmed a staff reshuffle, with James Allison and Mike Elliott switching roles just three rounds into the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Brackley-based team have endured challenging 2022 and 2023 seasons following an era of dominance at the front of the field.

Toto Wolff has wasted no time making changes behind the scenes as Mercedes continue to battle Aston Martin for P2 in the constructors' standings on track.

The biggest change so far has now been completed with James Allison and Mike Elliott - two of Mercedes' most senior staff members - switching roles.

George Russell's Melbourne DNF summed up a difficult start to the 2023 F1 season

Mercedes ringing the changes

With immediate effect, Mercedes have reinstated James Allison to the role of technical director, while Elliott will take up the position of the chief technical officer.

Elliott had taken up the role in 2021 following a staff restructuring for the new era of F1 cars, but the 48-year-old has now handed the title back to Allison following a disappointing spell.

Mercedes were quick to make it clear that Elliott had pushed for the reshuffle himself following an assessment of the team's start to the 2023 season.

