Zhou names his pick for the BEST DRIVER in Formula 1

Harry Smith

Friday 21 April 2023 13:57 - Updated: 14:00

Zhou Guanyu has revealed who he believes to be the best driver on the Formula 1 grid, claiming that Fernando Alonso is still above the rest as the best he's raced with.

The Chinese driver's love for Alonso has long been public knowledge, with Zhou having supported the Spaniard since attending his first Grand Prix in Shanghai as a young child.

Alonso also played a mentor role when Zhou completed his first-ever FP1 test with Alpine in 2021, advising the Chinese driver throughout the weekend.

The legendary Spaniard is now a rival of Zhou's though, after he made his full-time F1 debut with Alfa Romeo at the start of the 2022 season.

Alonso on top

Speaking to Total Motorsport, Zhou stated: ‘‘For me, Fernando Alonso [is the best]. It’s clear that will be my choice because he was my racing idol since I was a young kid."

Zhou went on to explain how Alonso played a role in forming his love for Formula 1 from a young age.

Zhou has impressed during his time in F1 with Alfa Romeo

‘‘My first race [which I attended] was in Shanghai [in] 2004. He was there, and then [he started] winning races the next two years. I watched him holding his flag, so I’ve been a big fan of him.

‘‘I never expected to be racing with my childhood idol 10-15 years later, so that’s an achievement. When he has a very strong car, he can put it at the front.’’

