Zhou delivers VERDICT on Piastri's start in F1

Harry Smith

Tuesday 18 April 2023 18:55

Zhou Guanyu has drawn comparisons between his own rookie season and that of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

The two drivers battled for the Formula 2 title in 2021, with Zhou leading the standings after the third round of the season in Azerbaijan before Piastri took the lead in the championship at Silverstone.

Piastri went on to win the 2021 F2 title by over 50 points, while Zhou dropped to third in the standings behind Ferrari reserve driver Robert Schwartzman, but the latter was the one who made the step up to Formula 1, joining Alfa Romeo.

The Chinese driver faced plenty of scepticism heading into his rookie season but impressed team bosses with his pace and consistency, after matching Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas throughout the second half of the season.

Zhou has now explained how he can empathise with McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri, who claimed his first points as an F1 driver at his home race in Melbourne.

Piastri claimed his first points as an F1 driver at just the third time of asking

Piastri improvements to come

Speaking with Total-Motorsport, Zhou said: “I think it was very relative to me last year.

“He didn’t have the best start, but still, he showed he has the speed in Q3 in Jeddah. That was quite impressive from him."

Zhou also explained how he was happy to be lining up against his former F2 title rival on the biggest stage.

"So firstly, happy to see him, and I knew that he will be here in F1. It’s good to see him on the grid this year racing together."

