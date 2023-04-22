F1 world champion compares Alonso attribute to sporting LEGENDS

Joe Ellis

Saturday 22 April 2023 08:57

Emerson Fittipaldi has hailed Fernando Alonso's longevity in Formula 1 with a grand comparison.

The two-time world champion is still going strong at 41 years of age, and has begun the 2023 season with three successive podiums in a much-improved Aston Martin.

Fittipaldi, who himself was champion of the world twice, claimed that he can see influences of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Spaniard.

Two of the greatest tennis player to ever live continued at the very top of their game for some time and Nadal still plays professionally, while Federer retired in 2022.

READ MORE: Former F1 driver claims 'even Adrian Newey couldn't fix Ferrari'

As well as two world titles, Fittipaldi also won the Indianapolis 500 twice

Capable of anything

"It is true that I have compared him with Federer because they seem to me to be similar cases in terms of mental power but Nadal is also a valid example, of course," Fittipaldi said.

"He has spent many years at a very high level and overcoming adversity with injuries, but his ability to overcome everything is strong. Both are references for all athletes, with a lot of experience and very competitive.

"And Alonso is also in that group of athletes capable of anything due to his mental strength."

READ MORE: Who is Kelly Piquet? Girlfriend of Max Verstappen and F1 royalty