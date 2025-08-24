close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta in Red Bull race suit

MotoGP star in touching gesture after scary flying bike incident

MotoGP star in touching gesture after scary flying bike incident

Sheona Mountford
MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta in Red Bull race suit

MotoGP star Pedro Acosta delivered a touching gesture to the cameraman his KTM bike flew into during the Hungarian GP this weekend.

During Saturday’s action at Balaton Park, Acosta fell off his bike and went skidding across the gravel, while his bike cartwheeled towards the barriers after it went airborne.

It then proceeded to bounce up and into the path of cameraman Joao, who managed to dash from the incoming bike just in time before it hit the camera.

The incident was filmed on alternate cameras at the circuit, which captured Joao ducking out of the way and posing with a thumbs up to confirm he was unharmed.

Acosta pays visit to lucky MotoGP cameraman

Following the incident, MotoGP shared a video on social media where Acosta and Joao met in the paddock, with the rider checking to see if the cameraman was okay.

"That was scary," the cameraman said, and was later asked if he was doing alright by the MotoGP star.

"Yeah, yeah. The bike didn’t touch me," he declared reassuringly.

Acosta then gave the cameraman what appeared to be a signed elbow/knee slider – a piece of protective equipment that allows riders to touch the ground with their knees and elbows – a touching gesture for enduring the scary incident.

Despite Saturday’s accident, Acosta managed to fight back during the race on Sunday and finished second behind Marc Marquez at the Hungarian GP.

Meanwhile, Marquez extended his lead at the top of the standings after securing yet another victory in 2025 and his seventh consecutive MotoGP race win.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel tipped for link-up as team set to announce NEW driver duo

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

READ MORE: Max Verstappen set to change F1 driver number

READ MORE: Ford set for Red Bull takeover

Related

MotoGP

Latest News

Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat
F1 Off the Track

Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star

  • 37 minutes ago
FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return
FIA

FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return

  • 53 minutes ago
Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch

  • 2 hours ago
Yuki Tsunoda linked with shock F1 switch to Red Bull rivals
Latest F1 News

Yuki Tsunoda linked with shock F1 switch to Red Bull rivals

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident

  • 4 august
 F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge

  • 5 august
 F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
20.000+ views

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder

  • 10 august

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x