MotoGP star in touching gesture after scary flying bike incident

MotoGP star Pedro Acosta delivered a touching gesture to the cameraman his KTM bike flew into during the Hungarian GP this weekend.

During Saturday’s action at Balaton Park, Acosta fell off his bike and went skidding across the gravel, while his bike cartwheeled towards the barriers after it went airborne.

It then proceeded to bounce up and into the path of cameraman Joao, who managed to dash from the incoming bike just in time before it hit the camera.

The incident was filmed on alternate cameras at the circuit, which captured Joao ducking out of the way and posing with a thumbs up to confirm he was unharmed.

Acosta pays visit to lucky MotoGP cameraman

Following the incident, MotoGP shared a video on social media where Acosta and Joao met in the paddock, with the rider checking to see if the cameraman was okay.

"That was scary," the cameraman said, and was later asked if he was doing alright by the MotoGP star.

"Yeah, yeah. The bike didn’t touch me," he declared reassuringly.

Acosta then gave the cameraman what appeared to be a signed elbow/knee slider – a piece of protective equipment that allows riders to touch the ground with their knees and elbows – a touching gesture for enduring the scary incident.

Despite Saturday’s accident, Acosta managed to fight back during the race on Sunday and finished second behind Marc Marquez at the Hungarian GP.

Meanwhile, Marquez extended his lead at the top of the standings after securing yet another victory in 2025 and his seventh consecutive MotoGP race win.

