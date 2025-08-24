MotoGP star in touching gesture after scary flying bike incident
MotoGP star in touching gesture after scary flying bike incident
MotoGP star Pedro Acosta delivered a touching gesture to the cameraman his KTM bike flew into during the Hungarian GP this weekend.
During Saturday’s action at Balaton Park, Acosta fell off his bike and went skidding across the gravel, while his bike cartwheeled towards the barriers after it went airborne.
It then proceeded to bounce up and into the path of cameraman Joao, who managed to dash from the incoming bike just in time before it hit the camera.
The incident was filmed on alternate cameras at the circuit, which captured Joao ducking out of the way and posing with a thumbs up to confirm he was unharmed.
Acosta pays visit to lucky MotoGP cameraman
Following the incident, MotoGP shared a video on social media where Acosta and Joao met in the paddock, with the rider checking to see if the cameraman was okay.
"That was scary," the cameraman said, and was later asked if he was doing alright by the MotoGP star.
"Yeah, yeah. The bike didn’t touch me," he declared reassuringly.
Acosta then gave the cameraman what appeared to be a signed elbow/knee slider – a piece of protective equipment that allows riders to touch the ground with their knees and elbows – a touching gesture for enduring the scary incident.
Despite Saturday’s accident, Acosta managed to fight back during the race on Sunday and finished second behind Marc Marquez at the Hungarian GP.
Meanwhile, Marquez extended his lead at the top of the standings after securing yet another victory in 2025 and his seventh consecutive MotoGP race win.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel tipped for link-up as team set to announce NEW driver duo
READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality
READ MORE: Max Verstappen set to change F1 driver number
READ MORE: Ford set for Red Bull takeover
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat
- 9 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star
- 37 minutes ago
FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return
- 53 minutes ago
Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
- 2 hours ago
Yuki Tsunoda linked with shock F1 switch to Red Bull rivals
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
- 5 august
F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
- 10 august