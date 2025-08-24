F1 fans were left calling for a major change involving Lewis Hamilton after the champion reunited with an old friend from Mercedes.

The 2025 season has been a huge period of adjustment for the seven-time champion, who left his colleagues of over 10 years to start the new phase of his career at Ferrari.

Amongst these colleagues are race engineer and friend, Peter Bonnington, the voice that guided Hamilton during his championship winning years at Mercedes over team radio.

Since leaving the team, the 40-year-old has been snapped alongside his former race engineer while donning Ferrari red with one account on X sharing a picture of Hamilton and Bono.

Fans flooded the comments section, all saying the same thing. They want Bono back by Hamilton’s side.

"Please put these two back together next season!" one fan wrote, demanding an urgent switch.

"Staff poaching caught red handed," another added.

"Bono, come on my guy, just come over to Ferrari for a couple years," a third said.

"Come and join me, Bono.......you know it makes sense," a fourth user joked.

Bono and Hamilton split ahead of the champion's move to Ferrari

Why didn’t Bono follow Hamilton to Ferrari?

Bonnington previously worked with Hamilton since he joined Mercedes back in 2013, but the engineer opted to remain at the team for the 2025 season and instead serves as Kimi Antonelli’s race engineer.

Speaking about the reason Bonnington did not follow Hamilton to Ferrari, the seven-time champion told Sky Sports: "Packing up and leaving, him and his partner, it impacts both of them, so they had to do whatever is right for him.

"I knew it would be an unlikely scenario that he would go with me because it's such a drastic change for his life. But I'm really happy that the team have acknowledged and made changes, so he can grow more."

Hamilton’s current race engineer is Italian Riccardo Adami, who previously served Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

However, Hamilton and Adami’s communication has often been tense in 2025, with the champion’s infamous ‘take a tea break’ comment and the Italian’s long silences making headlines so far this season.

With the strained communication between Adami and Hamilton, it is no wonder that his fans are remembering better times and are calling for Bono’s return by the 40-year-old’s side.

