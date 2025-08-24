Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
F1 fans were left calling for a major change involving Lewis Hamilton after the champion reunited with an old friend from Mercedes.
The 2025 season has been a huge period of adjustment for the seven-time champion, who left his colleagues of over 10 years to start the new phase of his career at Ferrari.
Amongst these colleagues are race engineer and friend, Peter Bonnington, the voice that guided Hamilton during his championship winning years at Mercedes over team radio.
Since leaving the team, the 40-year-old has been snapped alongside his former race engineer while donning Ferrari red with one account on X sharing a picture of Hamilton and Bono.
Fans flooded the comments section, all saying the same thing. They want Bono back by Hamilton’s side.
"Please put these two back together next season!" one fan wrote, demanding an urgent switch.
"Staff poaching caught red handed," another added.
"Bono, come on my guy, just come over to Ferrari for a couple years," a third said.
"Come and join me, Bono.......you know it makes sense," a fourth user joked.
Why didn’t Bono follow Hamilton to Ferrari?
Bonnington previously worked with Hamilton since he joined Mercedes back in 2013, but the engineer opted to remain at the team for the 2025 season and instead serves as Kimi Antonelli’s race engineer.
Speaking about the reason Bonnington did not follow Hamilton to Ferrari, the seven-time champion told Sky Sports: "Packing up and leaving, him and his partner, it impacts both of them, so they had to do whatever is right for him.
"I knew it would be an unlikely scenario that he would go with me because it's such a drastic change for his life. But I'm really happy that the team have acknowledged and made changes, so he can grow more."
Hamilton’s current race engineer is Italian Riccardo Adami, who previously served Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.
However, Hamilton and Adami’s communication has often been tense in 2025, with the champion’s infamous ‘take a tea break’ comment and the Italian’s long silences making headlines so far this season.
With the strained communication between Adami and Hamilton, it is no wonder that his fans are remembering better times and are calling for Bono’s return by the 40-year-old’s side.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Vettel tipped for link-up as team set to announce NEW driver duo
READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: Ford set for Red Bull takeover
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen boasts Ferraris and Aston in supercar fleet…but Kelly Piquet drives a Fiat
- 11 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for champion link-up as Red Bull sign NEW star
- 39 minutes ago
FIA confirm PENALTY upon F1 star's return
- 55 minutes ago
Max Verstappen admits missing family after being forced to 'live apart'
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reunion prompts calls for urgent F1 switch
- 2 hours ago
Yuki Tsunoda linked with shock F1 switch to Red Bull rivals
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
- 19 august
F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
- 4 august
F1 News Today: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge
- 5 august
F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
- 10 august