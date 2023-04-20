Hamilton sends 'bro' Neymar HEARTWARMING message on Instagram

Amar Mehta

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Neymar, after the PSG star announced that he is expecting his first child with Bruna Biancardi.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Neymar wrote: "We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier."

Hamilton reposted the picture on his Instagram story, writing: "Congrats bro."

The Mercedes driver and footballer have been friends since meeting in 2016 at Copa America.

They have been spotted together at NBA matches, fashion weekends and other events.

Hamilton watched Neymar play for Barcelona against PSG in the Champions League in 2017 and the Brazilian was present at the Mexican Grand Prix the same year, when the British driver secured his fourth championship.

Hamilton’s affinity with Brazil goes a step further. Ayrton Senna is his idol, and he claimed his first world championship there in 2008.

Last year, he was made an honorary citizen of Brazil, and he also chose the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix has his favourite race win recently.

