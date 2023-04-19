EA Sports give fans chance to play F1 23 EARLY this week

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 19 April 2023 19:44

Good news for fans of EA Sports' Formula 1 games – you can already sign up to play the 2023 edition now, before general release.

EA Sports announced a signup for the public closed beta of F1 23 on Twitter, which will run until Friday, giving fans and gamers the chance to play the game early and have their say in how the finished game turns out.

Fans had some complaints about certain aspects of last year's edition of the long-running franchise, and a public beta before release is the perfect time to iron out some of those issues for this year.

The reviews on PC gaming platform Steam are rated as 'mixed' after more than 18,000 reviews, below their 'mostly positive' and 'overwhelmingly positive' levels, with a number of commenters complaining about various issues both technically and conceptually.

F1 23 sign-up link

Help shape the future of @EASPORTSF1 by taking part in the upcoming Public Closed Beta test 🛠



Sign up to @EA Playtesting and register your interest by Friday, April 21 for a chance to take part | https://t.co/PJdfjMRPzc pic.twitter.com/lMVYv1qAiC — EA SPORTS F1® (@EASPORTSF1) April 17, 2023

EA Sports have had the official license to make F1 games since buying Codemasters for $1.2bn in 2021, giving them a virtual monopoly on being able to use actual F1 cars and drivers on PC and consoles.

The gaming goliath has continued their general trend of locking some content as paid DLC, or downloadable content – including some classic cars, like Michael Schumacher's iconic title-winning Benetton.

You can sign up for the beta here. Registration closes 21 April.