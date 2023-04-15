Ferrari and Aston Martin F1 reserves land Formula E rookie test drives

Joe Ellis

Two Formula 1 reserve drivers have been given a chance to try Formula E machinery at a rookie test on 24 April.

Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin) and Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari) will jet out to Tempelhof Airport in Berlin to contest the rookie test after the Berlin ePrix for Maserati and DS Penske respectively.

Drugovich has already spent more time than he imagined testing in 2023, having filled in for Lance Stroll at the F1 pre-season test after the Canadian injured himself in a cycling accident.

The Brazilian is the reigning Formula 2 champion but did not secure a full-time race seat in F1, while Shwartzman finished second in F2 in 2021, behind Oscar Piastri.

Robert Shwartzman has been a regular tester for Ferrari since 2022

Other F1 influences

Drugovich and Shwartzman are not the only drivers with ties to F1 teams who will get their first taste of electric race machinery in Berlin.

Red Bull junior and F2 racer Zane Maloney is set to drive for Avalance Andretti and Daniil Kvyat, who scored three F1 podiums between 2014 and 2020, will drive for NIO 333.

Alpine junior and reigning Formula 3 champion Victor Martins will drive for the Nissan team while Jack Aitken, formerly of Williams, will drive for Envision.

McLaren are the only F1 constructor with a team in Formula E, and they will field F3's Luke Browning and endurance hotshot Charlie Eastwood.

