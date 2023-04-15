Wolff explains why F1 teams WANTED Aston Martin success

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 15 April 2023 19:57

Toto Wolff has said there is 'no magic' behind Aston Martin’s speedy progress, as he attributed the team’s success to 'solid engineering' combined with the implementation of a budget cap for development.

Aston Martin have climbed through the pack to hold second place in the constructors’ standings at this point in the season, with Fernando Alonso taking three podiums in as many races.

The Mercedes team principal praised the British team for doing 'a better job than all the others' under the restrictions.

Referring to the budget cap, which Wolff supports, he told motorsport.com: "This is what we wanted, to have a more sustainable future financially."

Wolff: Teams wanted this

"With 10 teams that were able to compete, with the most advantageous aerodynamic restrictions for those behind. All this was to create a very competitive middle zone.

“Where we are today, we just have to recognise that one team has done a better job than all the others.”

Wolff dispelled rumours that anything other than hard word and intelligent engineering could have precipitated Aston Martin’s rise through the ranks, saying: “It is Aston Martin who must be applauded, because they have just taken a big step forward, and it is only through good work.

“There is no magic or something that makes it mysteriously fast. It's simply solid engineering and all the unique areas.”

