Alonso reveals ambitious goals for resurgent Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has reiterated that he believes he can win a third world title in F1, and that he believes he can do it with Aston Martin.

The veteran Spaniard raised some eyebrows when he announced his switch to Aston Martin in 2022, but the move has proved an inspired one with Alonso picking up three consecutive podiums to start the 2023 season.

Even more encouraging for Alonso is team owner Lawrence Stroll's attitude, the Canadian billionaire looking to push Aston Martin on to fight for wins with an aggressive development path.

Aston Martin's revival has sparked hopes that Alonso could end his almost decade-long wait for an F1 victory and even longer wait for a third world title.

Alonso certainly seems to believe it is possible.

Third title target

"Well that's the aim for sure," Alonso said in an interview with sponsor Bang & Olufsen. "But I think at the moment we have to keep the feet on the ground.

"The aim for the team is just to have a good season. They were struggling a lot in 2022, so I think we have to - let's say walk before [we] run.

"Hopefully we have more podiums, hopefully we fight for race wins, but I think to fight for the championship, I think we need to, as I said, set the team a little bit before doing that."

While a third title isn't on the cards in 2023, Alonso was hopeful that he can become a champion again with Aston Martin.

"Always, I believe it's possible," he replied when asked if he believed a third title could still be achievable. "That's why I keep racing obviously. I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible"

