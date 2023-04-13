Tributes pour in for Craig Breen after untimely death at 33

Chris Deeley

Thursday 13 April 2023 22:57

Tributes have poured in from across motorsport after the death of Irish rally driver Craig Breen at the age of just 33.

Breen was killed in a crash in pre-event testing for the Croatia Rally, due to start next week, as Hyundai Motorsport confirmed on Thursday.

Those from all over motor racing paid tribute to a popular member of the sport, including veteran Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and rally driver Ott Tanak, who was on the top step of the podium when Breen finished second in Rally Sweden easrlier this year.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," Hyundai said in a statement on their website.

Tributes flooded in

Awful news about Craig Breen… A great talent with a bright future ahead. My condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/o4NKCxSxW0 — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 13, 2023

Terrible news. RIP Craig https://t.co/AHEYP5wvni — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) April 13, 2023

My deepest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and all WRC family.

⁰There are no words, everything is just broken 💔 — Ott Tänak (@OttTanak) April 13, 2023

I don’t know anyone who Loved driving more than you did, how much you enjoyed every minute of it!!



It feels so unfair that this happened to you 😢 But I know you will be going flat out up there.



My heart is with your family tonight.



Rest in peace Craig.

We will meet again. pic.twitter.com/11ku3BhS7Q — Mikko Hirvonen (@MikkoWRC) April 13, 2023

I’m lost for words... Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this very sad time. RIP Craig, we will miss you pic.twitter.com/shIP75rUw6 — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) April 13, 2023

The Formula 1 community is sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family and friends https://t.co/vuI9Tgs0NY — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2023

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/kuIugu51qt — FIA (@fia) April 13, 2023

We join the motorsport community in mourning the loss of Craig Breen, and send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, team-mates and fans across the world. https://t.co/QXdYH7k79F — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 13, 2023