Spanish media provide MAJOR update on Alonso future

Harry Smith

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:27

Fernando Alonso could be staying in Formula 1 beyond the expiration of his current Aston Martin contract in 2024, with recent reports from Spain suggesting that the veteran is considering a longer stay at the top level of motorsport.

The Spanish driver shocked the F1 paddock last season when he announced his switch from Alpine to midfield rivals Aston Martin but, after three rounds of the 2023 season, that move looks to be an inspired one.

Alonso has been at the top of his game in 2023, kickstarting the season with a hat-trick of podium finishes and extracting the maximum out of his Aston Martin package.

In fact, the whole team seems to have been boosted by Alonso's arrival with the atmosphere at Aston Martin totally transformed from where it stood in 2022.

Now we have an update on Alonso's long-term future in F1 with reports from Spanish media suggesting that the 41-year-old is feeling up for the challenge of more seasons in the sport.

Fernando Alonso is loving life with Aston Martin in 2023

No place like home

According to MARCA sources, Alonso is feeling positive about his long-term future in F1.

The Spanish news outlet report that while Alonso is not currently in a rush to extend his contract with Aston Martin, the Spaniard is now considering a longer spell with the team than his planned two years – thanks in large part to his phenomenal start to the 2023 season.

This ties in with a recent interview with L'Equipe, in which Alonso said: "I don't know if I will sign another contract, but if it happens, I know it will be here."

