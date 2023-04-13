Aston Martin driver admits 'ISSUES' with car after Silverstone test

Harry Smith

Thursday 13 April 2023 14:57

Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich has offered a worrying update on his Silverstone test, claiming that there were 'a few issues' with the car.

The Brazilian driver was testing the car around a rainy Silverstone circuit as part of his test and reserve driver role but found his day affected by mechanical issues as well as the weather.

Drugovich, who is the reigning Formula 2 champion, has already been left frustrated once this season after Lance Stroll's miraculous recovery stopped the 22-year-old from making his Formula 1 Grand Prix debut in Bahrain.

Aston Martin had Drugovich in the car throughout the entirety of pre-season testing in Bahrain, but the Brazilian will have to wait a little while longer to get behind the wheel of the car during a Grand Prix.

Felipe Drugovich impressed Aston Martin during pre-season testing

Silverstone frustrations

Speaking to the official Aston Martin social media channels, Drugovich said: "It was a good day of testing. We did some push laps on both hard and soft tires."

The Brazilian then let on that not all was perfect in his Aston Martin car.

"We had a few issues, especially with the weather today but also a few issues with the car, which wasn't ideal. But it is what it is. We got a few laps done in the end which was nice."

