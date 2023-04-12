Aston Martin warned against title 'dreams'

Sam Hall

Wednesday 12 April 2023 09:55

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has warned his personnel against starting to dream of world titles despite a strong start to the campaign.

Fernando Alonso has finished third in each of the opening three races of the current campaign, marking a level of success that the Silverstone-based team has never experienced before under any guise.

This consistent return of silverware has placed the team second in the constructors' standings at this early stage, nine points clear of Mercedes although 58 back on Red Bull.

Alonso last won a race at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix with Ferrari and secured the second of his two world titles to date with Renault in 2006.

Asked if he could lead Alonso to an elusive third crown, Krack said: "I would really be happy if we could provide the car for him to gain this third title.

"But I think we need to keep our feet a bit more on the ground, speaking about the world title.

"We have made now our first step in progressing to where we were before and we should not start to dream."

Age of no concern

Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid at 41 years of age, making him just 10 years younger than his team principal.

Far from being concerned by the advancing years of his driver, Krack added: "I think the most important is the speed and the desire to compete or the desire to be competitive.

"I don't like to speak about age, about Fernando's age, about my age also by the way. In general, I think it is really important how you keep yourself fit, how you keep yourself in, and what is your desire to do well, and this is something outstanding that Fernando is having."

READ MORE: Aston Martin respond to controversial FIA clampdown