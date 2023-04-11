Aston Martin respond to controversial FIA clampdown

Sam Hall

Tuesday 11 April 2023 20:25

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has suggested his outfit would be happy to take a penalty for breaching the FIA's directive on celebrations.

FIA race director Niels Wittich used his pre-event notes in Australia to remind teams that at no point is it acceptable for personnel to climb the catch fencing that often separates the track from the pit lane.

This includes as the chequered flag is being shown, meaning teams can no longer celebrate wildly from around the gantry.

Wittich did not reveal what penalty a team could expect should it breach this instruction, but it is likely to be a fine rather than a sporting sanction.

Asked who would pay should Fernando Alonso score a race win, Krack said: "Fernando will certainly not pay the fine if the team jumps on the fences.

"I think it's something that we need to respect if it's a pure safety directive, and if that is the rule, then we will comply with it and if someone doesn't, then we will pay the fine."

Aston Martin marvel in success

Alonso has finished third in each of the opening three races of the year.

In Australia, he was followed across the line by team-mate Lance Stroll, who benefited heavily from the chaotic incident at the start of the penultimate restart.

Speaking after the race, Krack said: "I know some drivers and teams really lost out in the mayhem, but we got a bit lucky with both cars being largely undamaged allowing us to finish the race under the safety car.

"We celebrate and enjoy this result, but tomorrow our attention turns to the next race in Baku.”

