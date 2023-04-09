Wolff urges sprint race caution and warns against 'baseball bat' approach

Harry Smith

Sunday 9 April 2023 13:00

Toto Wolff has urged F1 to avoid using a 'baseball bat' approach when altering Grand Prix weekend formats, instead urging for more conservative changes.

The comments come amidst talks about the sprint race format ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend with team bosses overwhelmingly in favour of a new weekend layout.

The proposed changes would see Grand Prix qualifying moved to Friday with Saturday morning hosting a one-shot qualifying session to determine the sprint race grid for later that afternoon.

Sunday's Grand Prix would then go ahead as normal, unaffected by the happenings of Saturday's sprint race.

In a recent media appearance, Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff stated his support for the continued development of the sport, while also urging for caution when handling the sport's long-standing traditions.

The 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race set George Russell up for his maiden F1 victory

Wolff 'more conservative'

"I think we all have the same goal," said Wolff when pressed about the upcoming sprint race changes. "We want to continue to develop the sport well and increase its audience.

"Whatever Stefano thinks is good, he will have the numbers on the table, which is good for the spectators and what is good for the Formula 1 brand."

Wolff did, however, urge for caution when messing with the traditions of the series.

"We shouldn't work on the matter with a baseball bat, but rather with a carpet knife, because you can simply work more precisely with it.

"I don't think two qualifying sessions are bad per se.

"But if we stick to the current format, then we won't get the drive mileage and Pirelli won't have enough tires either.

"So we have to find a solution here."

