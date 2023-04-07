Haas drivers send Steiner united (and X-rated) message

Chris Deeley

Friday 7 April 2023 22:00

Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, along with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, have sent team boss Guenther Steiner a joint (and slightly sweary) message for his birthday.

The Italian, who turned 58 on Friday, has been team principal at the American team since 2014 – and has worked with Magnussen for six years of that time, across two different spells.

Perhaps surprisingly, Magnussen's message was the shortest of the three (maybe he sent him a card!) and was the only driver who the Haas social media team didn't need to censor.

"Happy birthday Guenther! Have a great day, happy birthday."

Short and sweet.

The sweary boys

Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, was more effusive in his message.

"Guenther, my man! Happy, happy birthday, you're an absolute legend, you're an amazing team boss. You deserve a fantastic birthday, I hope you're spending the time with your family and we'll see you very very soon. Happy ******* birthday, you're a legend my friend."

The boys each have a little birthday message for you, Guenther 😊 #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/S5MS6xBHhU — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 7, 2023

Hulkenberg, the only driver of the three who hasn't been working with Steiner for several years, closed out the video with a sheepish acknowledgement of his own censored F-bomb.

"Happy ******* bloody birthday Guenther! I don't know how old you are, but you still look fabulous and I look forward to many more swearing conversations with you. Happy birthday!"

READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? Haas chief and ‘Drive to Survive’ sensation