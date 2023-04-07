Ricciardo: Red Bull feels 'like home'

Harry Smith

Friday 7 April 2023 10:57 - Updated: 11:30

Daniel Ricciardo was back in the F1 paddock at the Australian Grand Prix with the popular Aussie citing that it 'felt like home' being back with Red Bull Racing.

The home hero was greeted with love from the record-breaking Melbourne crowd, bringing a visible smile to Ricciardo's face when the TV cameras panned his way.

The 33-year-old is currently working as Red Bull's test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, but Ricciardo himself has been open about his desire to return to F1 in a full-time capacity.

Ricciardo's F1 career to date has been a decorated one, but two frustrating years at McLaren served to undermine the beloved Aussie's immense achievements with Red Bull and Renault.

The Perth-born driver was clearly emotional on his return to the F1 paddock and took to LinkedIn to describe his feelings following a successful weekend down under for the Red Bull team.

A homecoming down under

Following an action-packed Australian Grand Prix, Ricciardo opened up about his return to the F1 paddock with Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo enjoys a joke during the Australian GP weekend

"Well that was a blast! A little different this year but the Australian GP is always a highlight," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Firstly the crowd, I can’t tell you how many people wished me well over the weekend, it truly blew me away to still have that support."

Ricciardo was also full of love for the Red Bull Racing team.

"I’ve said it before, but being back with Red Bull Racing just felt like home, from the engineering meetings to the uniform and everything in between, it put a big smile on my face."

READ MORE: Bring back Daniel Ricciardo: Where the Red Bull reserve could make a comeback in 2024