Max Verstappen launches Ferrari war with pit-lane confrontation

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has confirmed his latest grievance with rival team Ferrari after a clear declaration of war in the pit-lane.

The Red Bull star has struggled throughout the opening stages of the 2025 campaign as his RB21 has proved tricky to pilot, with Red Bull now just one point ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Christian Horner's outfit risks being overtaken by the Scuderia in the team standings at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix if Ferrari star Charles Leclerc manages to continue his improved form, finishing ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in two of the three practice sessions in Barcelona.

Verstappen appears to have initiated a Ferrari battle of his own however following a series of actions from the Italian team which did not impress the Dutchman.

Speaking to Viaplay during F1's European triple-header, Verstappen was shown an image of a cone which was allegedly destroyed by him in the pit-lane after being placed just outside the Ferrari garage.

Upon observing the image, Verstappen admitted: "Yeah that one’s mine!"

Referring to his choice to knock the cone over upon entry to the Red Bull garage, the Dutchman continued: "Ferrari always puts them quite far out so I said if this happens one more time I’m ruining it completely."

Verstappen issues serious Ferrari pit-lane warning

When asked by the Viaplay team whether he had declared this intention over team radio, Verstappen confirmed: "Yeah, the previous race. it’s been a couple of races."

The 27-year-old did appear amused at first but continued to stress his intentions, issuing a warning to Ferrari that he will continue to knock the cone over should they refuse to move it out of Red Bull's way next time out in Canada.

"If it’s there again, I’m just driving over it completely," he said.

The four-time champion then doubled down on his intention, adding: "Yeah, absolutely" when asked if he was aware the cone was there.

"If it’s there again later I’m running it over again," he concluded.

Verstappen's protest against the inconvenient placement of Ferrari's pit-lane cones is not only something that is clearly bothering him this season but it is also a new issue the champion hasn't had to face in the paddock over the last couple of years.

The pit-lane order is determined by the previous season's championship standings, hence why Red Bull are now situated behind both McLaren and Ferrari. Should the champion not wish to compete with rival teams for space in the pit-lane next year, Red Bull will need to provide him with a car capable of dragging his team back to the top of the standings once again.

