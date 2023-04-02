MotoGP legend blasts FIA for 'embarrassing' Melbourne 'mess'
F1 News
The FIA was under fire from all quarters following that controversial finish to Sunday's Australian Grand Prix – including stars from outside F1.
Three red flags and a finish under the safety car brought widespread dismay following a race which eventually lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours.
While inevitable comparisons were drawn with overtime finishes in NASCAR, motorsport's global governing body also came under heavy fire from a MotoGP legend – two-time world champion Casey Stoner.
Casey Stoner on Melbourne mayhem
The 37-year-old great rounded on the FIA in a withering Twitter post in which he accused them of putting entertainment before sport.
Stoner's message said quite simply: "@fia you have embarrassed yourselves today with @F1 What an unnecessary mess.
"Please remember everyone, this is a sport first and entertainment second, not the other way around."
The decision to bring out the red flag for a second time following Kevin Magnussen's crash late in the race brought a storm of criticism - especially as it was then followed by mayhem which saw Carlos Sainz eventually drop to P12 and the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon crash out.
