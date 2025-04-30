Mercedes F1 star George Russell spends MILLIONS on supercar owned by Lewis Hamilton

George Russell has shared his purchase of a brand new Mercedes supercar, the Mercedes-AMG ONE, which is also owned by his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The 27-year old posed alongside and behind the wheel of his new car in a series of pictures shared on social media, where the sleek blue design was given a personal touch of Russell’s ‘63’ driver number.

“My dream car,” the Brit wrote on his Instagram page.

“Mercedes AMG ONE! So honoured to own this car and it’s been a dream of mine ever since I joined Mercedes F1 back in 2017!

“Crazy that the engine is a modified version from our 2015 F1 car - the first ever Mercedes F1 car I drove.”

“What a beast!”

How much does Russell’s new Mercedes cost?

Russell’s Mercedes-AMG ONE reportedly cost $2.7million dollars, and he joins his boss Toto Wolff and Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas in the ownership of the vehicle.

Former Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also owns - not one - but two of the supercars, including one for himself and the second for his father Anthony Hamilton.

Only 275 models of the car were made and it is based on F1 technology with the Strat 2 programme’s active aerodynamics, tighter chassis tuning, lowering of the vehicle and the full performance of all its motors operating just as the car would in F1 qualifying.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE goes from 0-125mph in 7 seconds and produces a total of 1,063 horsepower, and now Russell can finally call himself a proud owner of the pinnacle of Mercedes design and engineering.

Russell’s ownership of the supercar comes as he emerges as Mercedes F1 team’s natural leader following the departure of his champion team-mate, and has secured three podium finishes during the opening five rounds of the 2025 season.

