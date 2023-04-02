F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen increased his lead at the top of the 2023 F1 Drivers' standings following a controversial Australian Grand Prix.
A day of mayhem ended under the safety car and with a track invasion after a race which included three red flags.
Verstappen eventually came home in front of a resurgent Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes following another dominant drive by the Dutchman in the mighty Red Bull RB19. He now leads team-mate Sergio Perez by 15 points despite the Mexican ending the day P5 following an excellent recovery drive from P20 on the grid.
Fernando Alonso claimed the 101st podium of his F1 career by taking third, just ahead of team-mate Lance Stroll.
Here is how the action at Albert Park impacted the standings:
F1 drivers standings after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 69 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 54
3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 45
4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 38
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 20
6. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 20
7. George Russell | Mercedes | 18
8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 8
9. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6
10. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 6
11. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4
12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 4
13. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 4
14. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 4
15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2
16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 1
