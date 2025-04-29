Lewis Hamilton tempts Ferrari team-mate with ‘quit’ offer

Lewis Hamilton has made a cheeky offer to his new team-mate Charles Leclerc to 'quit' Formula 1.

The pair are five races into their Ferrari partnership following Hamilton's stunning off-season switch from Mercedes, but after so much excitement coming into the new campaign, things haven't gone according to plan.

The former Silver Arrows star has cut a frustrated figure for much of his time at the Scuderia, and currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings.

While Leclerc has enjoyed slightly more success in the early stages, the Monegasque star remains a long way behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

In the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month, the duo took a much-needed break from their on-track woes to rank classic video games for Ferrari.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the unanimous winner, with both admitting they were eagerly awaiting the latest instalment of the popular series - due to be released later this year.

And Hamilton made the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the pair may need to abandon their F1 careers to focus all of their attention on completing the new game.

Ferrari pair bond over gaming passion

"The new one of this is coming out soon," Hamilton told Leclerc on the official Ferrari YouTube channel.

"I cannot wait, I cannot wait," Leclerc responded.

Hamilton agreed, adding: "We’re going to have to quit everything else we do."

The seven-time world champion has made no secret of his desire to regularly challenge at the top of the order once again after enduring three miserable years with Mercedes prior to his departure.

But he has so far failed to get to grips with his new machinery, finishing in the top five just once, and has even been tipped to leave Ferrari before the end of the year should his struggles continue.

Next up is this weekend's Miami GP, on a track where the 40-year-old has never finished higher than sixth position.

