F1 boss issues touching statement following Pope Francis death
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has paid a touching tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.
The late pontiff was the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church, and held the position for 12 years after the surprise resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013.
Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was an unusually progressive figure for his office, speaking out against climate change, reaching out to LGBTQ+ Catholics and campaigning for a ceasefire in Gaza, even calling again for the latter in his final public appearance on Easter Sunday.
When Domenicali was chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, the company donated a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Huracan RWD which the Church then auctioned for a staggering €715,000 at an RM Sotheby auction, with the proceeds being given to charitable causes.
Domanicali pays tribute to late pope
Posting a picture of the pair of them together on his Instagram account, Domenicali wrote: “I carry in my heart the touching memory of a gaze that transmitted peace; you could see from far away his extraordinary humanity and his spiritual strength.
"Pope Francis was an authentic example of dialogue, kindness and mercy.
"He leaves behind a profound legacy that will remain with us all forever.
"We will miss his smile, so true and deep."
