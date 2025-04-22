Lance Stroll hits unwanted RECORD in new F1 low

Aston Martin Formula 1 star Lance Stroll has earned himself a new record in the sport... although it is hardly the kind a driver should be proud of.

Despite statistically becoming the most experienced F1 driver Canada has ever produced, Stroll has also found himself at the top of the leaderboard for a less popular statistic this season.

In preparation for the fifth round of the 2025 campaign, Stroll failed to pilot his AMR25 into a positive starting position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, exiting the session after Q1.

Saturday's result in Jeddah means that Stroll now has the most Q1 exits of any driver in the history of the sport, claiming a rather unwanted record.

Lance Stroll's unfortunate F1 qualifying record

Stroll, son of Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point) owner Lawrence Stroll, has competed in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2017, making his debut at the Australian Grand Prix that year with Williams.

After his billionaire father bought Racing Point in 2018, Stroll landed himself a seat with the outfit for the following season, remaining there as the team rebranded into Aston Martin in 2021, still representing the British motorsport giants to this day.

After just missing out on Q2 this weekend, Stroll lined up for the final race of 2025's first triple-header in P16, but this Q1 exit marked his 75th in his career, more than any other F1 driver.

On top of this, Stroll was not able to convert his starting position into a points-scoring position, also finishing down in 16th place in Sunday's race.

Former F1 racers Kevin Magnussen, Marcus Ericsson, Timo Glock and Nicholas Latifi make up the rest of the top five in the unwanted qualifying standings respectively, with Stroll's Jeddah exit confirming his place at the top.

As the only active F1 driver on the list, it unfortunately seems as if Stroll's lead will only extend, the 26-year-old having failed to get out of Q1 in every race of this triple header. His Aston Martin lined up P16 in Japan, P19 in Bahrain and P16 again in Saudi Arabia.

