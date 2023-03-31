Australian GP is 'FUNDAMENTAL' for Ferrari, insists former Scuderia driver

The primary focus right now, though, is the performance and durability of the car, after it was revealed in Saudi Arabia that the team were choosing not to operate at full tilt during practices in order to save the car for qualifying and the race.

With that in mind, there has been a lot of focus on set-up to try and ensure both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a more robust package to work with this weekend.

"The team in Maranello has been working very hard since Jeddah," said Gene. "There has been a lot of set-up work, and this weekend is going to be fundamental."

The Ferrari finished fifth and sixth in the first free practice session before the second was effectively washed out by rain.

"Already from the first free practice session, we should understand if the changes are working," added Gene. "The car has so much potential, but we struggle to balance the power between qualifying and the race."

