F1 drivers urged to fill Vettel 'void' alongside Hamilton

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 29 March 2023 13:32 - Updated: 13:32

F1 drivers have been urged to "fill the void" created by Sebastian Vettel's retirement and join Lewis Hamilton in speaking out against societal injustices.

Four-time champion Vettel became increasingly vocal on issues that spanned from environmental sustainability to racial injustice and the persecution of LGBTQ+ groups and women in countries visited by F1.

Mercedes driver Hamilton has been at the forefront of pushing inclusivity and diversity within the F1 paddock and former McLaren and Aston Martin communications chief Matt Bishop has urged drivers to rally around the Briton.

"He [Hamilton] was a young man coming into the sport," said Bishop, speaking to Sky Sports F1 and referring to the seven-time champion's rookie year in 2007.

"He was the only Black driver, not only the only Black driver in the sport but the only Black driver ever in the sport.

"I think he did feel rather a bit of a loner as a result.

"Obviously I don't know what it's like to be a Black man, but I am a gay man and both of those things are extremely rare in Formula 1."

Vettel could 'confide' in Hamilton

"He [Vettel] absolutely saw Lewis as somebody who he could confide in, who he could seek counsel from and I think it was mutual, they both saw each other as somebody who 'gets it' in the same way," added Bishop.

"I'm not trying to criticise any of the other drivers by the way, I worked with many of them and it takes all sorts to make a world.

"But I suppose I would now like some of the other drivers to consider whether they could perhaps fill the void Sebastian has vacated because Lewis is a tiny bit on his own now."

