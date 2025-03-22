Red Bull clap back as Verstappen issues statement over Chinese GP ‘retirement’ - F1 Recap

Red Bull's social media team have responded with a cheeky post celebrating Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase after Lewis Hamilton questioned the pair's working relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen issues Chinese Grand Prix ‘retirement’ plea

Max Verstappen has issued a damning verdict about his chances of victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, suggesting his competitors will need to 'retire' for him to win.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Oscar Piastri is set to start on pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, once again ahead of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton subject to FIA inspection after Chinese Grand Prix sprint victory

A plethora of inspections to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and his fellow competitors' cars have been revealed in an official FIA document at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Helmut Marko gives exact date when Red Bull will catch McLaren

Helmut Marko has given Red Bull Formula 1 fans a cause for hope, and provided the exact date when the team will catch their rivals McLaren.

➡️ READ MORE

Related