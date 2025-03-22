close global

Red Bull clap back as Verstappen issues statement over Chinese GP ‘retirement’ - F1 Recap

Red Bull's social media team have responded with a cheeky post celebrating Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase after Lewis Hamilton questioned the pair's working relationship.

Max Verstappen issues Chinese Grand Prix ‘retirement’ plea

Max Verstappen has issued a damning verdict about his chances of victory at the Chinese Grand Prix, suggesting his competitors will need to 'retire' for him to win.

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Oscar Piastri is set to start on pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, once again ahead of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton subject to FIA inspection after Chinese Grand Prix sprint victory

A plethora of inspections to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and his fellow competitors' cars have been revealed in an official FIA document at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko gives exact date when Red Bull will catch McLaren

Helmut Marko has given Red Bull Formula 1 fans a cause for hope, and provided the exact date when the team will catch their rivals McLaren.

Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap

  • March 21, 2025 23:57
Red Bull chief declares team ‘problem’ as Verstappen faces race ban - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull chief declares team ‘problem’ as Verstappen faces race ban - F1 Recap

  • March 20, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Red Bull clap back as Verstappen issues statement over Chinese GP ‘retirement’ - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Red Bull retaliate after Verstappen relationship questioned

  • 2 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix

FIA announce late penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen issues Chinese Grand Prix ‘retirement’ plea

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late demotion at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:29
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

