Lewis Hamilton subject to FIA inspection after Chinese Grand Prix sprint victory

A plethora of inspections to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari and his fellow competitors' cars have been revealed in an official FIA document at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The FIA statement revealed that Hamilton's SF-25 was weighed after his victory in the sprint race, while a plethora of power unit elements were checked, alongside all other cars.

Inspections to the 20 cars yielded results that all elements were in conformity with the F1 sporting regulations, with the FIA checks standard procedure at every F1 race weekend.

Hamilton staved off the threat from Max Verstappen and the McLaren of Oscar Piastri to take a stunning sprint race victory at the Chinese GP, leading from start to finish after taking pole position on Friday.

FIA sprint race inspections

The sprint race win was Hamilton's first win of any kind with his new Ferrari team, who he joined earlier this year.

Hamilton struggled during his grand prix debut in Australia with the team, only finishing down in 10th, but he banished any early-season suggestions of a repeat of 2024 with the dominant victory.

Jack Doohan was one driver who did get into trouble with the FIA following a tightly-fought midfield battle, receiving a 10-second penalty for an incident with Gabriel Bortoleto, with that penalty demoting Doohan down to last position.

Williams, meanwhile, were punished earlier in the weekend by the FIA for an infringement involving rear and front wing cameras that were supposed to be gathering information for the FIA.

These two matters were different to the plethora of routine inspections completed by the FIA after the sprint race, however, where all drivers and teams were found to be in conformity with regulations.

