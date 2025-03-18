Hollywood A-lister reveals McLaren love affair

One of Hollywood's biggest names has opened up on a long-term McLaren love affair.

The defending Formula 1 constructors' champions were in action at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix, and had reason to celebrate as Lando Norris got his title bid off to a flying start.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

The Brit started and ended the day in Melbourne at the top of the pile, ahead of drivers' title holder Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell.

Oscar Piastri had hoped to put in a big performance in front of his home crowd, and was well in contention for a spot on the podium at the very least before spinning off the track in the closing stages.

The 23-year-old did manage to get back out on track but had to settle for a disappointing ninth-place finish.

In spite of Piastri's result, the British outfit looked quick throughout the weekend and appear to be the team to beat heading into the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will team up once again for McLaren this season

The pair were in action at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster

US icon adds another McLaren to collection

McLaren are one of the most popular teams on the grid, but the iconic British outfit are not restricted simply to the world of F1.

The company compete in a number of motorsport series, and also manufacture some of the world's top supercars, with many of them a staple in the garages of high-profile celebrities.

One of those is former US talk show host Jay Leno, who has opened up on his love for all things McLaren after adding another of their cars to his vast collection.

The 74-year-old spoke to Forbes after splashing out on the McLaren W1 supercar, and revealed why he is such a huge fan of the brand.

“It’s always been an excellent experience," he said. "That’s why I like these cars. I was there at the beginning and I feel like I’m at the Enzo Ferrari factory in 1948 when all the exciting things are happening.

"And that’s what 2011, 2012, and 2013 were like for McLaren. Of course as soon as I got my (McLaren) 12C they said: ‘Come here, we’re going to show you something better'.

”Oh, I guess I got to get that. And that’s what I love about them, they’ve always got something better."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

Related