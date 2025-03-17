Ferrari boss suffers unfortunate mishap during live interview

Ferrari's F1 team principal Fred Vasseur was nearly blown away from the Australian Grand Prix paddock in a live interview.

The torrential rain set the stage for a chaotic season opener in Melbourne, with drivers unable to maintain control of their cars from the formation lap until the end of the race.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris slips up as FIA penalty verdict changes Australian Grand Prix result

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Australian Grand Prix incident

A late downpour during the grand prix saw all the teams pit for wet tyres, with Ferrari unfortunately heading in too late and losing position at the front of the field, where they momentarily enjoyed a 1-2.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished the Australian GP in P8 and P10 respectively, and seemed to be alarmingly behind the pace of their rivals McLaren and Red Bull during the race.

Lewis Hamilton finished P10 in Melbourne

The Australian GP was a thrilling start to the season

Can Ferrari recover at the Chinese Grand Prix?

Not only did team principal Fred Vasseur face a battle on track with his team's performance, but also during his post race interview with Sky Sports Italia.

"Today, we were probably on the pace of Mercedes. It’s difficult to bring anything out of this race, it wasn’t the right strategy. Now let’s focus on the next one," Vasseur said regarding his team's performances.

"McLaren is a step ahead, behind we are all close."

However, as Vasseur was delivering an assessment of his team's performance, the Frenchman was hit by a gust of wind that sent his umbrella and himself flying out of the camera shot.

The stumble was not acknowledged by the Sky Italia presenters, but Vasseur seemed to take his battle with the weather in good humour as a small smile crept on his face.

READ MORE: Ferrari investigation launched after Australian Grand Prix disaster